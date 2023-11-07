Electricity Workers Strike: Imo University Students Mock Uzodinma During Election Campaign Visit (Video)

Students of the Imo State University (IMSU) on Monday, made a mockery of Governor Hope Uzodinma, during a visit to the institution for his campaign, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

In a video shared online, the students were seen chanting “no light, no light’ while shouting at the top of their voices as the governor mounted the stage to address them.

It was gathered that the students refused to grant an audience to the governor after the electricity workers cut off the power supply to the institution for four days.

A student said: “Uzodinma went to the Imo State University to speak to the students and campaign. After mounting the stage, we started shouting ‘no light”, because we have not had light for the past 4 to 5 days.”

“This is because electricity workers went on strike over the assault on NLC president Joe Ajaero,” another student said.