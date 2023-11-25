“Emefiele’s Fiscal Policies Put CBN In Bad Light” – Cardoso

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has slammed his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele for undertaking policies which put the country’s apex bank in a bad light in the past few years.

Cardoso made this known in his speech on Friday at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 50th-anniversary event.

The CBN Governor stated that he was aware that the apex bank’s activities over the past few years had put the CBN in a bad light, but they were trying to rectify the situation.

He said: “I am aware that events over the past few years have also put the CBN in a bad light.

“These issues can be attributed to various factors, such as corporate governance failures, diminished institutional autonomy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a deviation from the core mandate of the Bank, unorthodox use of monetary tools, an inefficient and opaque foreign exchange market that hindered clear access, a foray into fiscal activities under the cover of development finance activities.

“There was also a lack of clarity in the relationship between fiscal and monetary policies, among other challenges.

“Hitherto, the CBN had strayed from its core mandates and was engaged in quasi-fiscal activities that pumped over N10tn into the economy through almost different initiatives in sectors ranging from agriculture, aviation, power, youth and many others.

“These clearly distracted the bank from achieving its own objectives and took it into areas where it clearly had limited expertise.”