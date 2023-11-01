Ex-NFF Boss Amaju Pinnick Drags Davido To Court, Demands N2.3 Billion, Four Day Public Apology

It was gathered that the company, owned by a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, filed the suit marked EHC/183/2023 before the Delta State High Court in Effurun.

The claimant, through its lawyer, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, is asking the court to award N2 billion as general damages against Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

The organisers also asked the court to award against Davido the sum of N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional sum of N30 million as the cost of filing the suit.

It also wants the court to order the singer “to tender a public apology on all the 1st defendant’s social media accounts/handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days, to the claimant and attendees.”

The claimant also noted that sometime in early 2023, Davido approached Pinnick, when they met at the Abuja Airport and asked to be engaged for the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ event to be held on October 6, 2023.

The claimant said that Pinnick was hesitant to grant the request, he eventually did and they agreed on N70 million as Davido’s performance fee.

It said that thereafter, the sum of US$94,500.00 (an equivalent of N70m) was paid on April 6, 2023, and the same was duly acknowledged by the defendants.

It stated, that all attempts to reach Davido and his team on the day of the event, October 6, 2023, were futile, adding that it kept the private jet chartered to convey Davido and his team to Warri at the Airport in Lagos on standby should they eventually show up.