Famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has criticised the popular Ghanaian jollof, saying it lacks flavour.

The chef became well known after breaking the Guinness World record for longest cooking time.

She mentioned this in a podcast with other Ghanaians, and she provided more evidence for her claim, she also recollected a Jollof competition between Nigeria and Ghana.

Hilda Baci had won the competition and she remembered tasting the Ghananian jollof but it had no flavor and she was sure that was her competitor’s best attempt at the meal.

READ MORE: “I’ll Explain My Side Of The Story, When I’m Good Enough” – Oladips Addresses Fans

The chef claims to have seen their recipes, which are at most basic, for the various types of jollof found in the country.

On the other hand, Hilda praised Nigerian jollof claiming Nigerians do not play with flavor building.

Watch video here

https://x.com/evianagh/status/1727740734323732661?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg