Fans Thrilled As Nicki Minaj Reveals Plan To Tour Nigeria

Following her hint that she might bring her world tour to Nigeria, fans of the internationally renowned rapper Nicki Minaj are overjoyed.

Nigeria could be on Nicki Minaj’s world tour if there is a lot of interest from fans, according to the “Queen of Rap” herself.

This reaction was prompted by a Nigerian fan who was upset that Africa wasn’t included in the originally listed tour venues.

Nicki Minaj’s verified X handle had then replied, “Abeg, sign up where it says (if you don’t see your city) so that when I get to Africa, your city/country will be there.”

Elated by the response, the fan wrote under Nicki’s comment: “Abeg no vex Nicki, I no go complain again. Oya Naija barbz, make una go sign up sharp, sharp.”

Nicki Minaj then wrote, “Naija no de carry last.”