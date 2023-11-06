Female UNIPORT Student Found Dead In Apartment

A 200 -level female Accounting student of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, identified as Adaeze has been found dead in her off campus apartment in Aluu Community of Ikwerre local Government Area of the state capital.

Adaeze’s lifeless body was found over the weekend.

According to Punch, the door to her room was forced open with bottle of popular insecticide, sniper lying beside her corpse.

Confirming the incident, the Dean of Students Affairs UNIPORT, Professor Chima Wokocha, said that when the University management, the parents and the Police visited the apartment, a bottle of hr insecticide was found beside the remains of the girl.

He said: “Her body was brought to the Chief Lulu-Brigss Health Centre by people who live around her in her lodge.

“She didn’t die in the university hostel. She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu and the scene of the crime was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.

“The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side.

“The parents have come there and I think they are making arrangements to take the body.”

It was gathered that the Rivers State Police Command had not reacted to the incident, despite the fact that its operatives were among the team that visit the scene.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported the decomposing body of a 300-level undergraduate of Biochemistry, Justina Otuene, allegedly killed by her lover, identified as Damian Okoligwe, who was found in the latter’s residence along NTA Road, Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor LGA.

Okoligwe, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering also in UNIPORT has since been arrested by the police.