Fire Razes House Of Popular BBNaija Star (Video)

Fire has engulfed the house of a former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi.

It was gathered that the reality star made this known in a post through his X handle on Wednesday night.

Sharing a video of the fire outbreak, the reality TV star disclosed that he was trapped in traffic when the incident occurred.

While appreciating everyone who had reached out to him, Tochi said the past few days have been traumatic.

READ MORE: Fire Razes Popular Samsung Plaza In Abuja (Video)

He said: “We shall overcome. Imagine being in traffic while your house is on fire. I have seen hell.

“These past few days have been traumatic. I have always been a strong go-getter because I work hard for everything I have.

“But the hurt, devastation, and trauma I faced during this period almost drove me insane. Thank you to all who reached out.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the issue of fire hazard has been spreading beyond measure.

Few days ago, Canada embassy and Samsung plaza got burnt in Abuja, the federal capita of the nation