Five Dead As Bandits Clash With Security Agents In Katsina

No fewer than five people have been killed in a gun battle between security agents and armed bandits in Kwakware village located in Jibia local government, Katsina State.

According to a member of the vigilante group who revealed this to Vanguard, said that the clash happened over the weekend, when a combined team of police officers and vigilantes faced the culprits, launching an attack on the aforementioned village.

However, during the clash, five leaders of the assailants reportedly died.

Meanwhile, the source identified those neutralised in the attack as follows: Bala Wuta, Tsoho Hassan na Kadoji, Na Sahura, Hussaini Bakuru and Lawal Baban Sabe Kadoji.

He also revealed that a police officer, Abdullahi Banka and a member of the vigilante, Surajo Jibia sustained injuries amidst the chaos.

Confirming the report, the Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, ASP Abubakr Sadiq Aliyu said: “Yes, it is true. five leaders of the hoodlums were killed in the attack. We didn’t suffer any casualty though a police officer and a vigilante member got injured in the attack.”