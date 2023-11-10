Flight Ban: “Ajaero Pursuing LP’s Interest In Imo” – Gov Uzodimma Alleges

Governor Hope Uzodimma has accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, of sponsoring the agenda of the Labour Party in Imo State.

Recall that Ajaero was attacked in Owerri last Wednesday, barely some hours before a planned protest in the state to challenge the state government over the demands of the workers.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shutdown essential services in Imo as protest for the attack on Ajaero and declared a nationwide strike effective November 14, 2023.

READ MORE: ‘Ajaero Chasing Cheap Poplularity, Losing People’s Support’ — Pro-Biafra Group, CAN React To Imo Blackout

On Wednesday, aviation unions in Nigeria directed their workers to withdraw services to all public and private Owerri flights (both inwards and outwards) with effect from midnight.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that NLC accused the Uzodimma-led administration of having hand in assault on Ajaero.

However, the governor, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, said: “Joe Ajaero is pursuing his personal interest,”

“He (Ajaero) has said times with number that he is a member of Labour Party (LP). He has a candidate in the election of Imo State. So, he is driving whatever programme that will give advantage to Labour Party in Imo State.”

“It’s surprising that an NLC president from Imo State will be hostile to my government,” he said.