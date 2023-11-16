‘Focus On Reviving Your Comatose PDP’ – APC Reacts To Atiku’s Merger Plot

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the proposal by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, rallying opposition political parties to merge.

Recall that on Tuesday, Atiku beckoned on opposition parties to enter a merger that will dislodge the APC from power, while hosting the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.

The former Vice President warned against the likelihood of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state.

Reacting, APC noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unperturbed in delivering his electoral promises of the Renewed Hope mandate.

Spokesman of APC, Felix Morka, further urged Atiku to concentrate “on repairing his damaged political psyche and attempt to revive his comatose PDP” and leave APC out of his predicament.

“However, we welcome the former Vice President’s charge to opposition political parties to rally together to engage in opposition politics.

“On our part, President Bola Tinubu will continue, undisturbed, to justify his electoral promises in the Renewed Hope Agenda as he builds a safer, stronger and economically vibrant country for the benefit of all. That’s what Nigerians care about, that’s what they deserve,” a statement by Morka read in part.