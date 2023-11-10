“Four People Died Of Shock When Appeal Court Sacked Me” – Ex-Reps Member

A former member of the House of Representatives for Jos South East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, has said that four persons in his constituency died after he was sacked by the Appeal Court on Wednesday.

Bagos made this known during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, Nov. 9.

He said that his removal was like a military coup and that people had begun to lose hope in the judicial system.

Bagos noted that one of those that died was a woman with a baby who slumped after hearing the news.

According to him: “What happened was just like a military coup. From the reaction you are just seeing from the street after sacking seven National Assembly members through the court and all of them are from the PDP, you will know that all of us won our elections with different margins. Mine was sixty-something thousand.

“Four people died because of the shock. A woman was holding a baby when she heard the news.

“She slumped and was rushed to a hospital and she died. She had high BP. There was a shock on our side.”