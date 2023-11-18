“Give Us MohBad’s Body For Burial” – Tonto Dikeh Tells Police

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has demanded that the Nigerian Police Force release the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, for burial.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the actress, in an Instagram post yesterday, lamented over the the force’s sluggishness in completing the investigation into his death.

She added that she had invested too much of her emotions, time, and love to see that justice prevail in the demise of the singer.

Dikeh said: “Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks, I will.

READ MORE: Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Regain Freedom After Fulfilling Bail Conditions

“I have invested too much of my emotions, time, and love to see this Justice go through. As QM says, give the police more time.

“Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice.”

Recall that popular Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and show promoter Sam Larry have been released from detention by the Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that the duo were released after meeting their bail conditions.