“Governor Yusuf Wasn’t Qualified To Contest Kano Governorship Election” – Court

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ruled that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf was not qualified to contest in the governorship election held on the 18th of March, 2023.

The Court held that Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), as of the time the elections were conducted.

Recall that Yusuf dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest on the platform of the NNPP which is been led by a presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The three-member panel of justices further stated that the tribunal was wrong not to have disqualified the appellant, Governor Yusuf, adding that the governor was not a valid candidate in the gubernatorial election held in the state on March 18.

It maintained that evidence that was provided by the parties established that the Governor was not a member of the NNPP at the time the election was held.

According to the court, Yusuf, under section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, was not qualified to contest the governorship election since he was not validly sponsored by the NNPP.

The court held in its lead judgment that was delivered by Justice M. U. Adumeh, that: “A person must be a member of a political party before he can be sponsored for an election.