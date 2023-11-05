Guinean Ex-Head Of State, Camara Recaptured, Back To Prison

Following his jail break, Guinea’s ex-dictator Moussa Dadis Camara was recaptured and returned to prison on Saturday, according to the the army and his lawyer.

Recall that at least two other former officials on trial alongside Camara were taken in an operation that sparked heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry.

“We will find them and those responsible will be held accountable,” Charles Wright, Guinea’s justice minister, had said.

However, an army spokesperson told AFP, without specifying the circumstances of the capture said, “Captain Moussa Dadis Camara has been found safe and sound and taken back to prison.”

Also, one of Camara’s lawyers, Jocamey Haba, told AFP his client was back behind bars.

The army described the operation as an attempt to “sabotage” government reforms and swore its “unwavering commitment” to the current military-led authorities.

A judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the masked and heavily armed soldiers who arrived at Conakry’s central prison declared they “had come to free” Camara.

Camara seized power in 2008 after President Lansana Conté died.

After he was ousted, he fled the country not long after the Conakry killings and in the wake of an assassination attempt.