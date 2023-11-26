Gunmen Abduct, Kill Imo Monarch

Some yet to be identified gunmen has reportedly murdered the traditional ruler of Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Joe Ochulor.

IMFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the traditional ruler, who was kidnapped on Saturday morning, was said to have killed in the evening.

However, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch on Sunday that the monarch’s body was found on the roadside at Mbutu community in the neighbouring Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, yesterday.

The source said: “The traditional ruler of Otulu community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has been killed.

“The lifeless body of the king was found on the roadside at Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise LGA on Saturday night. He was abducted from his palace on Saturday morning.

“There is fear everywhere. Villagers are afraid because the traditional ruler was taken from his home on Saturday morning only for his lifeless body to be found on the same Saturday. This is horrifying.”

Confirming the horrible incident, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the killing of the monarch and assured all that the command would apprehend the suspects.

Okoye said: “The story is true. It is an unfortunate circumstance but the state Commissioner of Police has declared the suspects wanted. We are on the trail of the suspects and we are doing everything possible to close in on the suspects and bring them to book.

“The command is open to anybody with useful information that will lead to the swift arrest of the suspects. We are assuring the public that this development is not above us. The CP is on top of the situation.”