GWR: Kenyan Chef Collapses While Trying To Break Fisher’s Cooking Marathon Record

The aim of Chef Maliha Mohammed, from Kenya, to break the record for the longest cooking marathon got hindered due to a medical emergency.

Maliha set out on November 15 to beat the current record of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, and she had been diligently updating her followers on her progress.

Seeking to exceed the existing Guinness World record set by Alan Fisher (Ireland), her attempt took an unexpected turn when a medical emergency occurred after she crossed the 111-hour milestone.

A picture of hers surfaced online showing Maliha unconscious on a stretcher, attended to by medical personnel.

Despite the setback, she conveyed her determination that the emergency would not signal the end of the cooking marathon.

“I am a conqueror and a marathon runner. Nothing is bringing us down; to the finish line, we go,” she wrote.