How Fan Chipped My Tooth On Stage – Mayorkun Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, has revealed how he got a half tooth.

The ‘Mayor of Lagos’ crooner said it came as a result of an encounter with a crazy fan while performing on stage at an event in 2019.

He said the fan chipped his tooth.

He disclosed this while responding to a curious fan who asked how he got a chipped tooth recently on Snapchat.

The fan asked: “This half teeth na heritage something?”

Mayorkun replied: “A fan actually chipped my tooth on stage in 2019.”