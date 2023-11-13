“I Can’t Date Someone Below My Financial Status” – Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla

Daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, has revealed that she can’t date someone below her financial status.

It was gathered that the 22-year-old social media influencer made this known during a podcast with Jermaine Media.

Priscilla claims that she is financially buoyant and hardworking, stressing she needs a supportive partner.

According to her, dating someone below her financial status will pull her down and she would not be able to stand it.

She said: “I’m rich, I make my money, and I work hard, so I need someone in that bracket who will support me because I feel like if I’m dating someone below me, you’re pulling me down, and I wouldn’t be able to stand it.

“If you are not adding any value to my life, we can’t be friends or have a talk less of relationship because you have to support me in one way or another.

“I post my business, you patronize me, and I support you too.

“Be there for me on my birthday; be there for me on important dates. So, imagine having a friend who is not supportive, or a partner who is not supportive.”