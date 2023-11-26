‘I Desperately Need DNA Test Performed On My Granson To Secure His Future’ – Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, late Mohbad’s father has recently revealed that the only reason he has been desperately asking for a DNA is because he wants to secure his “grandson” Liam’s future.

This was his response to netizens asking him about his obsession with Mohbad’s wife Omawunmi carrying out a DNA test.

Recall that a few days prior, Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she had inquired about conducting a DNA test with Mohbad’s wife, Omawunmi, and that she had no objections to it provided the individuals requesting it were prepared to cover the costs. She admits that she has no capacity for it and that she’s still making efforts to take care of her son.

Also recall that Verydarkman also agitated that a DNA test be done. He had revealed his opinions stating that Omawumi Mohbad’s wife could be a suspect in his death.

Mohbad died September 12th and his death had been marked by so many controversies, justice is yet to prevail. The autopsy result is yet to come out which will give the police parole an inkling on what led to his death and the main perpetrators behind it.