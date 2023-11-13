‘I Didn’t Call For Tinubu’s Probe, Such Move Is Reckless‘ – Rep. Gagdi

Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, has described as mischievous media reports that he called for a probe of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over subsidy removal savings.

According to him, it is not in his character to use certain words or impute any motive concerning this administration that is working to elevate Nigerians out of poverty and make things work better for the majority.

The report alleged that Gagdi, in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service, said the President would be held to account for subsidy removal savings.

However, Gagdi, in a statement issued on Sunday, urged the media to be thorough in its reporting and not lose its integrity, especially when it involves translation.

“The report quoting me to have allegedly said President Tinubu would be probed over the subsidy removal was misleading.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth in that news report. I granted an interview with BBC Hausa Service wherein I made the point that it was imperative for the fuel subsidy to go as it was only enriching a few privileged and rich individuals to the exclusion of the majority of Nigerians,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Are The Most Ridiculed — Akpabio

The lawmaker explained that in the said interview, which was in Hausa, he applauded the courage of the President for removing the subsidy and not buckling under pressure from some quarters for the reversal of the fuel subsidy.

He furthered that he acknowledged savings from the subsidy and reiterated the need for prudent spending so that the majority of Nigerians could enjoy the dividends of the subsidy removal.

Gagdi noted that he was, however, taken aback by the sensational headline in the media.

“It is most irresponsible, reckless, and designed to pitch me against our hardworking, committed President and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as a parliamentarian and one of the longest serving ones at that, I have remained committed to my party, APC, its aspirations, and most importantly, the objective of President Tinubu to renew hope and make our country work again.

“Owing to the immense esteem in which I hold the president, I voluntarily stepped down from the speakership race when I was directed to,” he added.