‘I Don’t Go To My Constituency In Edo Because Of Terrible Roads, Insecurity’ — Rep Majority Leader





Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, says bad roads and insecurity have prevented him from visiting his constituency.

Ihonvbere, who represents Owan federal constituency in Edo State, spoke on Monday in a meeting with development partners, donor agencies, technical partners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) member who represented Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House at the meeting, said while some lawmakers can easily access their constituencies, others cannot.

He said: “There are members that can take a flight from Abuja and land in their constituencies easily. They can go every weekend. But there are members who have to travel two to five miles.

“I have not been to my constituency for months. I can’t go. There are no roads and it is not safe. In fact, the bad spots are where kidnappers come and catch you when you stop.”

According to him, lawmakers should be appreciated for their work because it comes with “pressure” and “stress.”

“Second, they may be smiling, well dressed in white but many of them have gone through a kind of stress that most people have never gone through,” he added.

The lawmaker said more partnerships with CSOs and Non Governmental Organisations are required to strengthen the capacity of the national assembly.

“This includes enhancing our research capabilities, strengthening our committee system, improving legislative drafting skills, and fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusivity within the house.

“As legislators, we must have the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to fulfil our responsibilities effectively,” he said.

According to him, the House legislative agenda identifies capacity development as a key avenue for equipping the legislature to deliver quality services in terms of representation, oversight and lawmaking.

“The house, as well as the entire nation, appreciates your ongoing support and will continue to seek your cooperation in our efforts to enhance the legislative institution,” he added.