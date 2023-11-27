“I Don’t Know How To Handle Pressure That Comes With Fame” – Ilebaye Reveals

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, the winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars, has acknowledged that she is having difficulty adjusting to her newfound fame.

She admitted that she decided to mentally get ready for fame before going back to the BBNaija house, she said she didn’t know how to deal with the pressure that came with it.

In an interview with The Punch, the 22-year-old reality TV star revealed that fame has provided her with a family and numerous opportunities.

Ilebaye said; “I don’t really know how to handle the pressure that comes with fame. Before I went into the BBN house, I told myself that l had to be mentally ready for everything that would come.

“I just have to keep things on the low and be able to adapt to whatever comes my way. Besides, I see anything that comes my way as what is expected. It is left for me to overlook things, including clashes and backbiting, and just focus on my future.”

“Fame has done some things for me. It has given me a family; I have a lot of fans. There are many people who love me for who I am. It has brought me good luck and so many opportunities. It has basically made me the star I am today.”

Speaking on the perception people have about her pretending to be from a humble background, the self-styled Gen Z baddie said; “Regarding the notion held by some people that I am from a rich home but was behaving as if I was from a modest background in the show, I will say that I was not being humble. I was just being myself in the house; that’s all.”