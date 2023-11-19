I Don’t Miss My Time As President – Buhari

Nigeria’s immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari says he has not missed anything in the eight years he served as President.

Buhari disclosed this in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday.

Asked about what he missed from his time in office, the former President said, “Miss. I don’t think I miss much.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Buhari had previously said he would not miss his time in office because he was being “harassed.”

The former President in December 2022, said he was doing his best for Nigerians but it was not good enough.

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough.

“I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed,” Buhari had said.

Recall that between 2015 and 2021, Buhari spent 171 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom, with 2017 alone accounting for 152 days away.

Speaking on the nature of his illness when he was president, Buhari said, “I think only my daughter can honestly answer this question.”