‘I Encouraged Him To Make Music’ – Gov Adeleke Celebrates Davido On 31st Birthday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has revealed the role he played in his nephew, Davido’s music career.

Adeleke made the revelation while celebrating Davido on his 31st birthday, recalled how he encouraged the OBO crooner to “aim high” when he disclosed his musical aspirations to him years back.

Expressing his pride in his nephew, he emphasized that Davido has evolved into a Grammy nominee, a philanthropist, and an overall outstanding individual.

On his X handle, the Governor wrote: “Happy birthday @davido i vividly remember when you shared your musical aspirations with me years ago, playing me your EP.

“I encouraged you to aim high, and now, as a MULTIPLE Grammy Award nominee, philanthropist, all-around great guy, I’m incredibly proud of the man you’ve become.”