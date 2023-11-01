I Have No Issues With My Dad, Winners Chapel – Isaac Oyedepo Insists

Son of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, Isaac has opened up about his relationship with his father.

Recall that Isaac, Oyedepo’s second son was said to have resigned from his father’s church, Living Faith Worldwide in a bid to form his own ministry.

According to him, contrary to recent speculations, he has no issues with his dad, the founder of Winners Chapel.

He explained that he remained a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church,

Reacting via X, Isaac wrote: “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorized or verified by me. I must state that there is no complication in my relationship with my beloved family and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who has stood by me and supported me over the years, nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.

“I remain a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church, dedicated to the service of the body of Christ.

“I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me or any of my social media platforms with extreme caution. There should be no further publications on any severance of my relationships with the Living Faith Church without my express authorisation, as it may be considered a breach of my privacy. Thank you so much for your understanding.”