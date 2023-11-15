“I Inherited Serious Liabilities But Also Assets” – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration inherited serious liabilities but also assets from his predecessors.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu made this known in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The President lamented that Nigeria has serious deficits in port, power infrastructure and agro-allied facilities, saying that his administration would ensure that all the shortcomings are addressed.

President Tinubu said even though his government also inherited assets from his predecessors, he would not make any excuses.

He said: “We inherited serious liabilities, but also assets from our predecessors. We do not make any excuses.

“There are several sectors replete with investment opportunities for smart investors. Access to finance and guarantees can be a hindrance in some cases. You can come in there. We see you as a critical enabler.

“You have partnered with us before. We want to scale it up now and do much more with greater ambition and clearer vision.”