I Rejected Gov. Yahaya Bello’s N70m Bribe To Step Down For His Anointed Candidate — Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District has alleged that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello offered her up to N70 million to step down from the race.

While speaking on Arise Television on Wednesday, she alleged that Bello initially offered her N50 million to step down for his anointed candidate which she declined.

“In 2018, before I joined the SDP, I was in the APC for pretty much.

“The Governor called on me along with nine other aspirants at that point to step down.

“He offered some people money. He offered me money as well. He offered me N50 million at first, I turned it down. He then said ‘How about N70m?’ to stand down for his anointed candidate who was then a Senator.

“I told him I wasn’t in the race for money. It was not for personal aggrandisement, but to make an impact on my people. And that annoyed him.

“Yahaya Bello does not like to be dared. He wants his words to be law,” she said.