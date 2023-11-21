“I Told My Mother When I Lost My Virginity” – Doyin Spills

Reality Tv Star, Doyin has discussed the conversation she had with her mother after she lost her virginity and highlighted the importance of parents fostering an atmosphere where their children feel comfortable confiding in them.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by Nedu Wazobia, she disclosed that she opened up to her mother about losing her virginity and how the experience had been for her.

She mentioned that she had a daughter-mother conversation with her mother about it, but that she didn’t received any criticism or reprimands.

Doyin stressed that it is necessary for parents to create that atmosphere where their kids can speak to them about anything.

Following this revelation,Netizens have expressed their opinions…

4thefreeangels remarked: “Doyin you’re right on this one.

Parents shushing their growing kids when it comes to sensitive matters like this ønly push them to the wørld to suffèr.”

@lupinikenga wrote: “Not even a g.un to my head will make me say certain things in public, where is shame please?”

@Brodamike07 said: “I don’t think it’s a bad idea, there should be communication between parents and children regarding s.x. What I won’t take is you telling me you don’t enjoy s.x.”

@real_ekaf stated: “On behalf of Yoruba’s Parent Association

We d¥sown this werey.

We are known to be people of High Value and Good culture”

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1726648303163711762?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg