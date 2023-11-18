“I Voted For You To Win BBNaija, We Cleaned You Up From The Slum” – Blessing CEO Lashes Back At Phyna

After receiving backlash for berating Edo women, self-described therapist Blessing CEO Okoro has taken aim at BBNaija star Phyna Unusual.

The relationship adviser had made some statements regarding Edo women and their reputation for the ashawo trade, but in return, Phyna age-shamed Blessing, made fun of her, and urged her to take back her remarks and issue a public apology.

Blessing CEO responded by threatening to flog the BBNaija star and described how much money she had invested on her to win the Bbnaija show in which she had competed.

In the video, she said; If every wan talk to me, Phyna no use that your mouth talk to me. I go use cane flog that your small yansh. You think say an wetin you and Chioma dey do for Instagram? You be small pikin, I go flog that your yansh cos I vote for you; my money go to your success. Small Phyna wey we clean up, you even get luck say we clean you up no go Libya. You came from the slum, we used our money to clean you up. I no be your mate, respect your aunty,” she said.