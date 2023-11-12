“I Was Illegally Detained For Eight Hours, Disenfranchised’ — AA Guber Candidate Arrested In Kogi Laments

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Kogi State, Olayinka Braimoh, has described how he was arrested and disenfranchised during the Saturday elections.

Information Nigeria reports that Braimoh’s Media Aide, Musa Yakubu, had earlier raised the alarm over the AA candidate’s whereabouts.

He however confirmed the arrest to journalists, adding that his principal was taken by security operatives in Kabba.

Musa revealed that the candidate and seven of his security details were arrested after campaign materials were allegedly found in his car.

“The last time I heard from him was in the morning when he called from Kabba town, but all attempts to get through to him since that time proved abortive.

“His mobile lines have been switched off, including his entourage,” the aide had said.

Meanwhile, speaking on how he was arrested earlier in the day by security operatives, Braimoh said nothing incriminating was found on him.

“I was disenfranchised, illegally locked up in Kabba Area Command for over eight hours and my security details denied bail,” he lamented.