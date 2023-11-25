“I Wasn’t Denied Citizenship” – Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, who resides in the US, has refuted claims that she was denied US citizenship after receiving a depressing letter from Homeland Security.

Reports had circulated some hours ago following a sad letter received that changed the mood of the mother of two during a live session.

In response to a reporter’s claim that she was refused US citizenship, Korra made it clear that her application was not turned down by the Department of Homeland Security.

READ MORE: Israel DMW Finally Opens Up On Reason For Split With Wife

She affirmed that the letter stated that the progress of the application was abandoned due to relocation to a new apartment.

“Oh my God, Jesus Christ. I submitted a form for naturalization and US has considered my application abandoned. I have not been denied citizenship, with 6 million followers InstaBlog, you need to do more fact checking before you post fake news, you owe it to the public. My application was considered abandoned as I moved to my new home and they could reach me. Thank you all for the kind messages. Love you,”she stated.