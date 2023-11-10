‘I Won’t Be Muslim, Christian Governor, I’ll Free Kogi From Tyranny’ – Melaye

The Kogi State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has promised not to govern the state by religion or ethnicity.

While speaking during the governorship campaign’s grand finale at the state party secretariat in Lokoja, on Thursday, Melaye said that if elected, he would govern the state with the fear of God.

READ ALSO: “There Should Be Consequences” – Imo Elders Condemn NLC For Sabotaging Economic Activities

Addressing party supporters, Melaye said, “I will not be a Muslim governor, I will not be a Christian governor, I will not be an Egbira governor, I will not be an Okun governor, but I will govern with the fear of God.”

He added: “Don’t vote for the small parties that have no keyholders, without anything to offer; this is your opportunity to free yourselves from the grip of tyranny.”