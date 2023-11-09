I Would Donate My Kidney To My Husband Rather Than My Dad – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels says she is willing to donate a kidney to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, rather than her biological father.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the wife of the Nigerian billionaire, during a conversation on a movie set, was asked about her stance when confronted with a challenge about organ donation.

According to the movie star, if her biological father and the dad of her children were in a hospital at the same time due to kidney complications, she would prioritise saving her husband.

READ MORE: Reginal Daniels, Ned Nwoko Display Their Bedroom On Social Media (VIDEO)

The mother of two said that her decision was for the sake of her children, emphasising the importance of having both parents in their lives.

She said: “As a mother, I will donate my kidney to my children’s father not because he is my husband but because I don’t want my children to grow up without a father.”