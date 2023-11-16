‘I’d Love To See Burna Boy Live, I Admire Him’ – Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s forward, Harry Kane has expressed his admiration for Afrobeats star, Burna Boy.

The 31-year-old footballer in a recent interview with ESPN UK, revealed his favorite Burna Boy song, sparking enthusiasm among his fans.

As the captain of England’s national team, Kane revealed that Burna Boy’s latest track, “Big 7,” holds a special place for him.

The footballer highlighted the impact of Burna Boy’s music, emphasizing how “Big 7” consistently resonates with him whenever he listens to it.

Asked about the last song stuck in his head, Kane promptly responded, “You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”

On the musician he would like to watch their live performances, the former Tottenham striker said, “Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave, you know.”