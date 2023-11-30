“If Na Your Papa Dem Mold Like Dis, You Go Like Am?” – Reaction As Lady Makes Sculpture Of Pete Edochie

A female sculptor’s attempt to craft a sculpture of the veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has generated a wave of reactions from social media users.

Undoubtedly, the veteran actor is widely adored and has motivated individuals to produce works in his honor, including a life-sized sculpture of Pete Edochie recently made by an artist in Enugu.

In a Facebook post, a young man named Henry Nonso shared an image of the human-sized sculpture crafted by the Enugu lady while encouraging people to evaluate her craftsmanship.

Included was a picture of the 76-year-old actor to assist in accessing the accomplishment of the sculptor.

“Female sculptor in Enugu molded legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie. “Rate her art on a scale of / 10,” he wrote.

How netizens reacted to the sculpture of Pete Edochie

Elijah Moses said: “Artist really need to understand the rules that guides the work, I am an artist and sculptor. it’s wrong to mode a person who is still Alive; instead draw the person…”

Michael C Samuel said: “3½/10 you have to come and take your report card in prison yard urgently.”

Chineme Abel said: “If na your papa dem mold like dis talk true you go like am.”

Prince P Man said: “Why she come draw the old man ears like that… “She don spoil everything self.”

Becky Thecla said: “She tried. But there is a mistake in he’s nose and the four head. That y the thing no come too resemble the man. “Anyways you did a great job is not actually an easy one.”

Amarachi Lawrencia said: “She tried 7/10.”

Agbo Chiamaka Faith said: “Dem no resemble ahbi na my eye.”