“If You’re A Jobless Graduate, Go And Learn Skills” – Igbokwe Tells Nigerian Youths

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe has urged Nigerian graduates who are yet to secure a job to go and learn skills like painting, laying ties, irons and others.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the member of the ruling party gave the advise on his Facebook page on November 15.

He said that if graduates are waiting for paid jobs, they may wait till the “end of age.”

According to him: “Nigeria with a population of more than 200 people is a potential market. If you are a graduate and you cannot find a job go learn skills.

“Painting, laying tiles, trading, laying POP, Iron works, making doors, transportation, trading online.”