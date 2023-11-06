IGP Orders Deployment Of Tear Gas, Water Canons, Others To Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi Ahead Guber Polls

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of water canons, armored personnel carriers and bullet proof vests for the November 11 off-cycle governorship elections.

The elections are scheduled to hold in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States

In a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police force spokesperson, the IGP also appealed to stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace during and after the elections.

“In a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off cycle Gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for 11th November, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water canons, Armored Personnel Carriers, helmets, bullet proof vests, tear gas canisters etc, to the 3 affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections,” the statement reads.

“Earlier, the IGP had organised trainings for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“The IGP therefore urges all stakeholders in the 3 states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections as the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.”

In another development, Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has asked staff members of the commission to remain non-partisan and maintain their integrity ahead of the polls.

The Chairman spoke when he visited some INEC offices to assess preparations for elections.

“INEC is not a political party and does not have a candidate in the November 11 governorship election.

“All we are going to do is to ensure that the people of Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states choose whoever they want to be their governors and our responsibility is to protect the people’s choice,” he said.