“I’m A Big Fan Of Nollywood” – Wizkid Reveals What He Would’ve Done If Not Music

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has ignited conversations when he hinted at possibly going into acting or fashion instead of music.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Wizkid stated he wasn’t initially interested in Hollywood, he was excited about the Nollywood film industry.

He also discussed his passion for design and various other interests, admitting he hadn’t yet seriously considered them.

The interviewer had asked, “If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing? You’re quite a fashion guy.” In response, Wizkid said, “Probably designing clothes, sneakers, just creating cool stuff.”

Expanding on this, he mentioned, “I’ve never really envisioned myself doing anything other than music. It’s hard to imagine me pursuing anything else, but what I would love to explore someday is definitely fashion and movies.”

Fans were prompted to respond to his statement by flooding the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@JudahDDream: “See as Wizkid just project Nollywood fine fine! If na we,na abuse we go dey abuse dem.”

@iamCozee: “see how bold he spoke about nollywood, makes me want to go watch a couple movies now.”

@BLAZE_DAOSCAR: “Werey wan come pack awards for movie industry too.”

@Mayo6Tee: “This guy promotes everything home.. from food , culture and acting and music.”

@Biggbramo: “Wiz is cooking with Afolayan already. Just hold your sit and relax.”

@gladys_onyetem: “I don’t care abt Hollywood, I’m talking abt Nollywood.. Always repping home, his level of patriotism is top notch. The same tin he said abt rap and afrobeats, that those cl0wns calling themselves rappers wanted to d!e. Now a touch of Big Wiz in Nollywood, will be record breakin.”

@RasheedSodiqCR7: “Bro tunji wey talk say him no like to dey watch nollywood movie e Pele ooo shebi you big pass Wizz abi.”

@Oladimeji0105: “This man and him feelings ehn , e suppose share him dealer number give us ooo cause no be clear eye him take talk this one cause e no fit ever happen, we go just dey wait for that one day.”

@KingFemoux: “This guy always giving Nigerians thier flowers, but de never appreciated him. Wiz Forever, fc til I leave planet earth.”