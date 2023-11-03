“I’m Sick, My Left Leg Paralyzed” – Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ameachi Muonagor Cries For Help (Video)

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ameachi Muonagor, has called on well meaning Nigerians to come to his aide as he battles to save his life.

The veteran actor, in a now viral video, revealed that he had been suffering from stroke for the past seven months.

Muonago, who revealed that half of his body was paralyzed, disclosed that he cannot defecate, and walk on his own as a result of the ailment.

“I am sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, I wasn’t driving so from there they rushed me to the hospital, the first hospital was Nnewi where i spent some two months and I was referred to teaching hospital here in Nnewi and here i am. I was to enter my car when i was struck with this problem and since then it is getting worse. Right now i cannot poo, I cannot walk on my own, half of my leg everything is paralyzed so its a problem to pee,” Munoago in the viral video said.

”I’m so sorry I didn’t make it known to the public earlier because I didn’t know it will last this long, but as it is now i am calling on well spirited individuals to come on my assistance, it is paralysis, half of my body is not movable,” he added.

Watch video below: