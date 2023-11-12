Imo Guber: Labour Party’s Achonu Calls For Cancellation Of Results After Thugs Beat Up Agent

Athan Achonu, governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Imo State, on Saturday, called for a cancellation of results from some polling units over alleged irregularities.

The Senator made the call while speaking with newsmen in his hometown, Umulumo, in Ehime Mbano council area of Imo.

According to him, agents of his party returned with disturbing reports of hijacking of ballot boxes and other electoral materials as well as vote buying.

He added that the LP had officially written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for requisite action and called for the cancellation of results emanating from the affected locations.

“In parts of Ideato, the process was characterized by ballot box snatching and all manners of irregularities, including intimidation of voters.

“This is unacceptable. We have already written to INEC to take appropriate steps to ensure that fake results are not uploaded,“ he said.

READ ALSO: ‘There’ll Be Severe Consequences For Disrupting Today’s Elections’ — Nuhu Ribadu Warns

Achonu further decried the “absence of security personnel in certain places around Orlu and Orsu”, while commending the military for turning up to save the situation in some other areas.

Speaking on how thugs beat up his Party’s agent during the election, he said: “Of course where this thing is happening, they must cancel it.

“There is no other alternative than to cancel it so that every person will come there and watch it conducted.

“They beat up so many of our agents. We are sad, we are going to upload some of their pictures. This is crazy, this is what our democracy has come to.

“But we are resisting. Can’t you see the people here? They will not allow it. I hope it is the same thing going on everywhere so that we can have proper democracy and bring in good governance.”

INEC’s Head of Voter Education, Mrs Emmanuella Opara, however said that the Commission was yet to receive an official report on the alleged irregularities.