Imo Guber: Re-Election Vindicated Me As 2019 Poll Winner — Uzodimma

The November 11 re-elected Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, says his victory at the gubernatorial election proves him as the real winner of the 2019 poll.

According to a statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Uzodimma spoke on Sunday at the Government House Chapel.

Recall that Uzodinma became the State Governor in January 2020 after a Supreme Court verdict nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha, who was at the time elected into the government house on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Uzodinma’s legal victory led to Imo becoming the eighth state in the country to conduct off-season elections.

Speaking after Abayomi Fashina, Returning Officer of the gubernatorial poll, declared him winner of the election on Sunday morning, the Governor said he had been denied his “well-deserved victory” in 2019, leading him to embark on a tortuous court process that ruled in his favour.

He expressed joy over his victory and thanked those who contributed to the process, adding that it would spur him to more action in the service of Imo.

His words: “My heart is full of joy and grateful to all.

“My good people of Imo State, I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s (Saturday’s) election.

“This victory is very dear to me because it is vindication that the same God who did it before will do it again.

“Your trust in me to continue leading our dear State is both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.”

Uzodimma commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “for ensuring a fair and neutral electoral process” and urged his contenders to join him in building the State.

“In the spirit of inclusivity, we will operate a government that transcends political differences for the benefit of all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Labour Party’s Athan Achonu, described the election as an “attack on democracy.”