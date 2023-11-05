Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Candidates To Sign Peace Accord On Wednesday

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, a peace agreement will be signed by political parties and their governorship candidates.

In a Saturday statement issued in Abuja, Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar, said the peace accord will be signed on Wednesday.

The former Nigerian leader also appealed to citizens in the three states to exercise their right to vote.

“The NPC hereby wishes to announce the signing of peace accords on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by political parties and other election stakeholders in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States. This is to pledge their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in their respective states.

“The responsibility for peace belongs to each of us. We appeal to citizens in these States to exercise their rights to vote, choosing their leaders according to the provisions of the law. In conclusion, we extend our best wishes to the residents of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, noting that your collective efforts to ensure the electoral process epitomizes the spirit of progress and hope will set the standard for unity and growth in our nation,” the statement read.