‘In 2019, I Died In A Car Accident’ – Yul Edochie Reflects On How God Gave Him Second Life

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reflected on how he died in a car accident and then experienced a second chance from God.

It could be recalled in 2019, that the movie star was involved in a ghastly car accident on his way to the eastern part of the country. Yul had come out of the motor accident with bruises and wounds but with his life intact.

Four years later, the movie star took to his social media page to reveal that he had died figuratively in the accident.

However, God gave him a second life. According to him, the second life He gave him, he would ensure that he uses it to live for Him and for humanity.

He wrote …

“In 2019 I died in a car accident.

But God gave me a 2nd life.

Not a 2nd chance but a 2nd life.

God told me that my first life was for myself and it was gone.

But the 2nd life He gave me, I would live for God, for His word, His glory and live for humanity.

I’ll break it down later.

Ladies and Gentlemen, have yourselves a beautiful day.

❤️❤️✌️✌️”

See his post,