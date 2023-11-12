INEC Declares APC’s Uzodimma Winner, Re-Elected Imo Gov

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Imo State Governorship Election.

It was gathered that the the state Returning Officer, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, declared Uzodimma re-elected on Sunday morning.

“That you Hope Uzodimma of APC having satisfied the law is hereby returned elected,” Fashina declared.

Uzodimma defeated PDP’s Samuel Anyanwu, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, Jack Ogunewe of the Action Alliance (AA), 14 other opponents.

The APC candidate polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.

Labour Party agents and others demanded the suspension of the results collation but the returning officer insisted that the collation be concluded.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2, 419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected but a total number of 701,338 votes were validly recorded at the end of the poll.