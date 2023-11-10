INEC Has No Candidate In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls – Yakubu

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has warned its staff against being partisan, saying the commission is not a political party.

In a statement released on Thursday, the electoral boss pledged to ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates in the elections.

He also promised the readiness of the staff of the commission, saying, “we are determined to ensure that our officials are there waiting for voters rather than the voters waiting for our arrival”.

The statement reads: “In less than 48 hours, 5,169,692 Nigerians who collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are expected to vote in off-cycle Governorship elections.

“This is the first time in our history that these elections are held on the same day and across three geo-political zones of the country: North Central (Kogi), South East (Imo) and South-South (Bayelsa).

“As we approach Election Day, I wish to call on our officials (both regular and ad-hoc) to demonstrate the highest level of patriotism and professionalism.

“As I said repeatedly, not least during my recent readiness assessment visits to the three States, INEC is not a political party and we have no candidate in the election.

“Our responsibility is to safeguard the process and ensure a level playing field for all political parties and candidates. The choice of who becomes the Governor of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States is entirely in the hands of voters.

READ MORE: Off-Cycle Poll: “Imo REC Will Conduct Gov Election”- INEC Insists

“We have delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the elections.