Isaac Fayose Slams Mohbad’s Father For Wearing Late Son’s Shirt

Media personality Isaac Fayose has taken a dig at Mohbad’s father for dressing like his late son.

The father of Mohbad had been criticised after he made a new video warning celebrities Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo not to lay claims on his son’s corpse.

Nigerians discovered an old picture of Mohbad from August 12, 2023, taken during one of his shows in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in which he wore the same attire.

Isaac Fayose responded by attributing his actions to poverty because he refuses to live in a way that would force him to inherit his child after they pass away.

He asserted that a son is supposed to pay tribute to his father and not the other way round.

He also related how Mohbad’s father had buried his son’s body earlier because, according to Yoruba tradition, he wasn’t supposed to see it.

Isaac added that he is now fighting for the same body with his daughter in-law and grandson because of money.