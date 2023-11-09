‘It Has Turned To Embarrassment’ – PDP Queries Akeredolu For Ruling Ondo From Ibadan After Medical Leave

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has queried the action of Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to remain at his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State since returning from Germany on medical leave.

In a statement released by its publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei, on Wednesday, said that what started as a joke has become a huge embarrassment.

According to him, the aides of Akeredolu should be blamed for the refusal of the Governor to return to his State.

Peretei said: “In the last few weeks, Ondo State has dominated front pages of national newspapers as well as discourse in broadcast media platforms for the wrong reason.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, proceeded on a three-month medical leave, after which he returned to his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. What initially looked like a joke soon became a major embarrassment, as the state made history where the Chief Executive was missing in action.

“When Akeredolu was abroad for medical treatment, prayer sessions were held for his quick recovery not only by Muslim and Christian clerics but also by traditional rulers, politicians across political divide, not to talk of civil servants.

“That was the level of empathy the governor enjoyed. But as the days turned to weeks and weeks thinned into months, tongues are already wagging, everybody is now asking the same question, ‘Where is Akeredolu? Who is in charge of Ondo State?”

Speaking further, Peretei added that history won’t be kind to all those with constitutional powers and responsibilities to question the Governor’s whereabouts but have refused to do so.

“Those asking for Akeredolu’s whereabouts are not his enemies. His real enemies are those who portray him as greedily hanging on to the reins of government at the detriment of his personal health.

“At the fullness of time, all those constitutionally empowered to address this stagnation of affairs in our state but chose to keep quiet will all have a date with history. Ondo State is ill, just like Akeredolu and needs cure urgently. How much longer must I wait to see Akeredolu return to his duty post?” Peretei queried.