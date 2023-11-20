‘It Must Be Reviewed’ — Plateau Residents Reject Court’s Judgement Sacking Gov. Mutfwang

Residents of Jos, the Plateau State capital, have rejected the Appellate Court verdict that sacked the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at the weekend.

They however called for the review of all the verdicts delivered by the Court of Appeal on the Plateau elections during a peaceful protest on Sunday.

Recall that upon Mutfwang’s sack, the court declared Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh certificate of return to him.

Reacting, the residents described the judgement on the governorship polls as clear “injustice.”

Philemon Jangkam, the youth leader of Angwan Rukuba Junction, called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review all the judgements.

“We started noticing the injustice from the Court of Appeal judgements that sacked Representative Isaac Kwallu, Senator Simon Mwadkon, Representative Dachung Bagos, and other lawmakers.

“We, the youth of this community, are not happy, and we will not accept these judgements. We will continue to protest until this judgement and the ones that sacked our national assembly members are reviewed,” he said.

Samson Iliya, another resident, described the judgement as a deliberate subversion of the people’s will, adding that the peaceful protest was to express their displeasure with the judiciary.

“We massively voted for the governor and the sacked lawmakers; they are the choices of the majority of Plateau people and we will not allow the judiciary to decide who should lead us,” he said.

Pankyes Yanksat, another youth from Gyero Junction, advised Mutfwang to immediately challenge the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Yanksat, who expressed optimism that Mutfwang’s mandate would be restored, called on the judges of the apex court to keep emotions aside and go by the merits of the matter.