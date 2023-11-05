“It’s Obvious PDP Governors Have Dumped Atiku” – Former Aide

Former special adviser to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election Dr. Umar Ardo, has said that governors elected on the political platform have already dumped the former vice president.

Ardo described the relationship between the Governors and Atiku as honeymoon, which has ended and both parties have gone their separate ways.

He added that with the way things are, it’s just a matter of time before an implosion happens.

Ardo predicted that very soon, either Atiku would be expelled from the PDP or the former Vice President would leave on his own.

In a statement released on Saturday, Ardo said: “Reading through Atiku’s last Monday’s press conference regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment and his position towards President Bola Tinubu’s Presidency vis-a-vis the following day’s communique of the PDP Governor’s Forum after its meeting at the Oyo State’s Governor’s Lodge, it’s obvious that the honeymoon between the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and its governors is now over.”

“In a separate address to the press following the communique, the chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, extolled the leadership qualities of President Tinubu and reiterated the PDP governors’ readiness to cooperate, support and work with the federal government that he leads.

“Nothing else can be more explicit in illustrating the two going on their different and separate ways more than this.”

“With these opposing positions, it’s just a matter of time (and in a not distant future) for the inevitable implosion to happen, and either Atiku steps down his presidential ambition or leaves the PDP, or be expelled from the party! That’s my reading of the political crystal ball.”