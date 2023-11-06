‘It’s Time To Unite For Progress’ – Oba Akiolu Tells Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Oba Riliwan Akiolu of Lagos State has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his 2023 opposition candidates, to come together and move Nigeria forward.

Recall that the Supreme Court in October upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory at the February 25 presidential election.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the tribunal, which dismissed the petitions by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

In a chat with Punch, the Oba noted that politicians should be more contented and focused on the welfare of the people.

“Many things are happening to our country. Politicians don’t fight, they will settle later. All of them should come together and move Nigeria forward. The unemployed, let’s find jobs for them. Indiscipline and greed is (sic) our problem. We’re too far away from God. Any man who is contented, God will reward them,” he said

Reacting to if Tinubu, Atiku and Obi should come together, he said, “They should come together and move Nigeria forward. The (current) leadership is from God. The present President, I had told him that God deliberately put him there. But whoever is at the top should be prayerful, be truthful and do what is expected.”